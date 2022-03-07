Gold Sponsor Darktrace Set to Showcase IoT Solutions at IoTFA 2022

Darktrace will showcase its IoT solutions at the fifth edition Internet of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA2022). The event will tackle transformational IoT trends and explore the benefits of IoT in key industries.

IOTFA 2022 will see over 600 delegates and 30 speakers made up of thought leaders, visionaries, and experts converge on 29 and 30 March 2022 at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa to share their profound knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges, and solutions.

IoT Forum Africa 2022 will also feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT including Smart Cities, IoT for Public Safety, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, IT Security, AI, Analytics, IoT Strategy, IoT Adoption and so much more.

During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on business growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in key industries.

Under the theme, “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”, IOTFA2022 offers a platform for organisations to present their IoT solutions and brings together ecosystem-wide attendees, stakeholders and investors. Internet of Things Forum Africa 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to meet key players in the IoT marketplace.

About Darktrace:

Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace’s fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine’s ‘Most Influential Companies’ for 2021.

Key topics at this conference will include:

Mapping out your IoT maturity journey: Where does your organisation stand?

Unlocking the value of IoT at any stage of implementation.

Practical ways to implement IoT in your organisation.

Smart Municipalities: Using IoT to enable Smart City technology.

Common security risks and threats in IoT and how to curb them.

Scrutinising laws that force IoT security to be a core focus.

Assessing the future of IoT as a Service (IoTaaS).

For more information visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/iot-forum-africa-2022/

By Staff Writer.