AB4IR’s Kelebogile Molopyane to Speak on Bridging the Digital Divide Through Incubation at IoTFA 2022

The premier Internet of Things event in Africa, IoT Forum Africa 2022, is set to feature the CEO of Africa Beyond 4IR, Kelebogile Molopyane, as a speaker.

Based in Pretoria, South Africa, AB4IR is a digital innovation hub that aims to bridge the digital divide in order to empower communities through technology, innovation, and incubation.

AB4IR offers various programmes aimed at developing, nurturing, and commercialising creative skills within townships in South Africa by introducing the communities therein to the opportunities available in the creative industries sector (particularly: animation, gaming, virtual reality, and drone technology).

Molopyane is the CEO of AB4IR, as well as an aerospace chamber member for the Transport Education Training Authority, founding director for Drone Council South Africa, and board chairperson for the South African Creative Industries Association, amongst other titles.

A woman of many hats, Molopyane always has a sharp eye for opportunities to uplift and empower local communities and their youth.

In South Africa, Stats SA estimates that the country’s mobile internet access penetration rested at only 52.8% of the population in 2021, while the broader sub-Saharan Africa region has long battled with widespread access to connectivity, with mobile internet user penetration across the region sitting at only 26%, according to statistics from GSMA Intelligence, which is forecast to increase to 39% by 2025.

Digital exclusion leaves behind a large portion of the population and impedes access to not only financial services, but education, and other vital commodities many have taken for granted.

This is why Molopyane is going to be tackling the topic of how AB4IR is bridging the digital divide in South Africa through technology, innovation, and incubation at IoTFA 2021 – don’t miss out!

IoTFA 2022 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever and is set to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of IoT in key industries.

The hybrid event will also offer Africa’s biggest IoT players a platform to showcase some of the latest IoT solutions to a diverse audience drawn from the public and private sectors.

The upcoming two-day event from 29 to 30 March 2022 is to be held at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

