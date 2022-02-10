iPads for Education: Making Learning More Interactive

As various industrial sectors revolutionized with digital technology, the world began pondering upon the effect it would have on the field of education. Educators initially were resistant to the idea of merging technology with traditional classroom teaching, but soon gave in to the idea of digital education owing to the massive advantages it presented, taking education to the next level.

The field of education has seen a massive shift towards digitalization in the last decade. Schools and universities that were earlier hesitant with digital education, now use several digital devices to teach their curriculum. iPads being ubiquitous in nature are rapidly adopted by educational institutions globally for digital classroom teaching, as well as to shoulder remote learning.

Why iPads?



iPads present extensive built-in capabilities making the digital experience all the more engaging for its users. Let’s understand further how iPads deliver an interactive learning experience.

Multi-touch experience

iPads provide a multi-touch interface that offers a high-definition screen responsive to touch or the stylus pen. Students require a lot of touching, scrolling, clicking movements, especially in a remote learning environment to stay updated on their online classes, conduct research, create assignments and collaborate with fellow students and teachers. The multi-touch experience makes it more natural. Advanced accessibility features

iPads are known to create personalized experiences for their users. Students can leverage extensive accessibility features to customize their usage and device experience. Straight from choosing the look of the devices with customizable fonts, to more advanced features including reading mode in the Safari browser for minimizing distractions while reading, typing feedback and predictive text, Eye-tracking support for children, iPads are heavily student-friendly. Gamified education

Students grasp concepts better when study material is devised with a mix of visual representation and graphics. iPads are designed for movement with motion sensors, accelerometers and powerful OS to deliver gamified learning experiences with 3D object visualization, screen recording, etc. Effortless documentation

iPads come with built-in notes and voiceover memos that help students take quick notes or make detailed reports with ease. Moreover, students can leverage a plethora of similar tools for making comprehensive notes from the Apple App Store such as Notability, Evernote, etc. iPads also work seamlessly with Pages, Numbers and Keynotes that help students create elaborate documents, detailed spreadsheets and visual presentations to collaborate in real-time with Airdrop, Facetime and much more.



iPads take digital education to the next level, but also pose certain concerns for students. Today, children are exposed to an alarming amount of screentime. iPads have an extremely user friendly interface making it very easy for students to engage in distractions such as entertainment apps, online content and gaming websites. To reap the benefits of iPads for education, without letting it hamper students’ focus, institutes need to implement efficient iPad management solutions such as Mobile device management (MDM) software.

Preparing iPads for educational use with an MDM solution



MDM solutions help schools and universities gain control of their devices and the usage, be it in the classroom or remote learning from home.

Preventing distractions in students

MDM solutions allow schools and universities to block gaming and entertainment applications, tools and even websites to ensure students use their learning devices for educational purposes only, especially in a remote learning environment .

Easier collaboration and resource sharing

Remote learning can give rise to some challenges such as sharing study material, notes or even assignments to students based on their grades. MDM solutions offer easy content distribution capabilities that allow educators to distribute documents on all their dispersed devices at once. Similarly, students too can leverage this cloud-based platform to submit homework and assignments on time.

Remote learning with shared devices

Modern classrooms are furnished with digital devices which are used by students of diverse grades. Even in distance education siblings often tend to use a common device to attend their online classes. Educational institutes can create multiple profiles for students of different age groups and grades, and automate scheduled profile switching. This makes it possible for students of varying grades, or even siblings to share their devices while maintaining customized profiles for their use.

Simplified management

At the heart of every digital learning environment lies the constant efforts of the institute’s IT department that works towards ensuring that their students do not misuse their devices . MDM solutions streamline several IT management processes which help IT admins of educational institutions to push policies on bulk devices with just a few clicks. They can further automate several tasks including routine OS and app updates, app installations, compliance alerts and much more through the MDM console.

Digital education is an interesting system, provided the digital devices are tailored for education-specific usage. Modern-day MDM solutions, such as Scalefusion, enable extensive iPad management capabilities that help institutes deliver secure remote and classroom learning experiences for students and educators, alike.

