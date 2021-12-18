Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Large Format Displays

Lenovo has introduced a new line-up of ThinkVision™ large format displays (LFD) for meeting rooms and education spaces. ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 offer effective collaboration for in-room and remote people thanks to bright 4K displays, integrated whiteboard software with a comfortable writing experience, built-in speakers, microphones, and a modular webcam for smarter video conferencing.

Powered by a high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) with embedded Android™ operating system1, the displays feature a simple graphical user interface to access the most common functions and applications. Deliver effective presentations on screen directly from the embedded software or from a PC device through a wired connection with video cable or wireless connection with the W20 wireless dongle. The 8-array microphone will ensure that no voice goes unheard and the 4K AI-enhanced webcam with 122-degree field of view and 4x digital zoom guarantees that remote workers will see everyone, further enhanced by the voice tracking function to focus on the speaker. The webcam is connected via a cableless USB connector, is secured by an anti-theft screw, and includes a lens shutter and privacy light.

Lenovo Smart Whiteboard adds a new dimension to the ThinkVision LFD portfolio. With a large 86-, 75- or 65-inch canvas on which to record ideas, write notes and even maximise brainstorming efficiency, the T-series displays increase engagement and involvement of participants. Annotations can be highlighted, copied or deleted and users can zoom in or out of specific areas of notes or drawings.

All ThinkVision LFD display feature the same technical specifications, including:

4K resolution up to 400nits brightness with Antiglare coating

Infrared touch with +-1mm touch accuracy

High performance system-on-chip with embedded Android, 4G RAM and 64GB Flash memory

Wireless projection through W20 wireless dongle

Multiple input and output ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Serial interface, and Audio.

Ambient light sensor adapts brightness to suit room conditions

Human presence sensor will save energy by detecting user presence and automatically turns display on, and will turn off once all participants have left the room

2 x 15-Watt speakers, built-in 8-array microphone and 4K AI-enhanced camera

