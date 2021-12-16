ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies Announce Security Partnership

ITC Secure (ITC), a leading advisory-led cyber security services company and a Microsoft Gold cyber security partner, and Cassava Technologies (CassavaTechnologies.com), the pan-African technology leader, announced today that they have entered into a Joint Venture (JV) to build and launch an extensive portfolio of cyber security services, powered by Microsoft Azure cloud technologies in Africa.

Hardy Pemhiwa, the CEO of Cassava Technologies said: “Digital transformation in Africa is accelerating the adoption of cloud services which is creating an urgent need to better protect users and business-critical data. Cassava Technologies footprint covering more than 15 countries in Africa, we are well-positioned to meet the growing needs of businesses and individuals and expand access to cybersecurity and other digital services. We look forward to bringing ITC’s world-class cyber expertise, coupled with Microsoft’s industry-leading technology, to build Africa’s digital future.”

Andre Pienaar, the Chairman of ITC Secure, said: “The strategic partnership between ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies, as a pan-African technology leader, will bring Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud security solutions to the African market to drive the growth of the technology sector and innovation across Africa.”

Admiral Mike Mullen, the Chairman of ITC Secure USA said: “The combination of ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies will help guide us to the future while addressing the growing needs of individuals and organisations in the African market for a secure digital world, built on the best solutions and delivered by the best experts.”

Replicating best practice of a leading UK SOC to build a cutting-edge SOC in Africa

ITC’s 24/7 Operations Centre, based in London, is at the forefront of delivering managed security services. As part of the JV, ITC and Cassava Technologies will build a state-of-the-art SOC in Africa. The centre will leverage Cassava Technologies’ in-depth knowledge of the African continent and ITC’s extensive experience in cybersecurity, to enable the rapid delivery of cyber services and operations on the continent.

Steering the future

ITC’s mission to ‘make the digital world a safer place to do business’ echoes Cassava Technologies’ vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. This JV addresses the growing need to ensure that individuals and organisations are safe and secure online and will further demonstrate how cyber security can be a business enabler, helping to drive growth and create jobs across Africa.

Facilitating knowledge transfer locally

The skills gap in the cyber security industry continues, with recruitment and retention an ongoing challenge. The JV will facilitate access to experts globally and close collaboration and knowledge transfer locally. This will enable faster on the ground response, the sharing of cyber security best practice and streamlined sharing of internal resource.

Extended portfolio of cyber security services

ITC’s integrated delivery model provides access to the best cyber security skills, technology, and governance. Encompassing a unified suite of solutions that start with an advisory-led approach, including Identity and Access Management capabilities and managed security services like Managed Detection and Response.

At the heart of ITC’s integrated delivery model is PULSE, an extended detection and response platform powered by Microsoft Sentinel, that integrates specialist knowledge and expertise.

ITC is a Microsoft Gold partner in Security and Cloud and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. Organisations will gain access to a level of expertise recognised by Microsoft as the “highest, most consistent capability” – underpinned by a cohesive set of services that scale.

