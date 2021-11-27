Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

4. SA Govt Planning to Bring Internet to All Homes by 2024 – Communications Minister

South Africa’s Minister of Communications, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says the country’s government is reviewing its plans to ensure that all South Africans have access to connectivity at their home by 2024.

3. Absa Brings Cloud Computing Skills to Thousands Across Africa

Absa Group says that it is set to exceed its goal of equipping 1,500 staff members across Africa with cloud-computing skills this year through its cloud incubator initiative.

According to the South African lender, a total of 1,496 participants successfully completed the training by the end of October 2021 and a further 280 are anticipated to complete the programme by the end of the year.

2. This Kenyan Tech Startup Says It Will Create “1 Million Jobs” for African Youth in 2022

Kenyan tech startup Wowzi has announced its plans to create one million gig jobs for African youth in 2022 through its online marketplace after it says it has successfully delivered over 150,000 paid jobs in 2021. The firm that makes scalable influencer campaigns accessible to brands and companies of any size or industry.

1. IBM to Launch Massive Digital Upskilling Drive in SA

IBM announced a new massive commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030.

In part of this commitment, IBM in South Africa has partnered with NYDA to bridge the digital divide for the South African youth by enhancing digital literacy and preparing them to actively succeed in the 21st-century workplace with the essential skills for this disruptive era.

