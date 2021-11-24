Nigeria’s E-Health Africa Sees Appointment of New Executive Director

eHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to build stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, today announces that Juliet Odogwu is the incoming Executive Director of the organization.

Juliet Odogwu is the current Director of Program and impact and will continue in this current position. Juliet’s role as Executive Director will begin on January 1, 2022.

Juliet has over 13 years of experience in Project and programs implementation, including years of strategic planning and development of new programs, most recently as Director of Programs and Impact at eHealth Africa.

Prior to that, Juliet served as Portfolio Manager in the DFID-funded Growth and Employment in States (GEMS3) Program, providing oversight over several projects aimed at improving the legal and regulatory environment for small and medium enterprises in Nigeria. She was also the New Technology Lead and Senior Analyst on HIV Laboratory Access at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Nigeria.

As co-founders and Co-Executive Directors, Adam Thompson and Evelyn Castle led the organization by collaborating closely with a strong network of organizations, institutions, and foundations across both the public and the private sector in establishing new standards in health delivery and emergency response through integrating information, technology, and resources.

Juliet has been with eHA since 2018, where she has held several positions, including Senior Program Manager and Director, Program, and impact before her appointment as Executive Director.

Juliet received a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Information Systems and Analysis from Howard University, Washington DC.

