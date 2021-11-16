How to Manage the Endpoint Complexity Across Diverse Devices & Platforms

Today’s dynamic corporate world runs on spontaneity and all enterprises demand a diverse device infrastructure to cater to the needs of their businesses. IT teams of every organization would prefer restricting their device fleets to a common category with a common operating system to maintain a standardized endpoint management protocol. However, factoring in the versatility of businesses today and the surge in the BYOD work model, that would be less likely.

Employees, especially the ones working in a BYOD environment, want to choose devices that they trust. Businesses also accept this device and platform heterogeneity because it all boils down to adopting what works best for the business’s success.

What are the challenges faced by enterprises in hosting diverse devices and platforms?



While a majority of businesses around the world are adopting a heterogeneous device infrastructure, it brings along certain roadblocks in the process.

Increased costs: Managing different categories of endpoints such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, mPOS, vehicle-mounted devices, digital signages, etc. for various use-cases require individual investments in the right tools to optimize processes. Lack of resources: Every business has certain limitations to their infrastructure and managing assorted device and OS requirements can be challenging with limited resources. Overburdened IT: Different device categories and operating systems create endless combinations for IT admins to provision and monitor. Compared to the old-age methods of restricting all devices to the same OS, the heterogeneous method increases the IT workload by manifolds leading to an overwhelmed staff. Security threats: Every aspect of device management, including the security protocols, depend on its compatibility with the OS. Given that every device is a combination of a diverse endpoint with a diverse OS, standardizing security measures such as VPN compatibility, compliance settings, etc. have to be incorporated on an individual OS level.

Taking the above challenges into account, it becomes imperative for enterprises to devise an endpoint management strategy that is compatible with their varied device and platform requirements. Modern-day mobile device management (MDM) solutions such as Scalefusion help businesses achieve streamlined endpoint management, despite their multifaceted requirements.

How does Scalefusion simplify the complexity involved in managing diverse devices & platforms?

Scalefusion MDM solution recognizes the challenges encountered by organizations and their IT teams to accommodate different device types ranging from smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. with diverse operating systems such as Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10, and helps them streamline their device management processes through a single comprehensive console.

Let us take a look at a few diverse endpoint management capabilities that Scalefusion MDM offers:

Versatile OS management With a large variety of devices with diverse operating systems, endpoint management becomes taxing as it demands individual facilitation and monitoring for every OS. Scalefusion MDM offers its users an extensive dashboard that allows IT admins of organizations to manage their Android, Windows 10, iOS and macOS devices along with their diversified configurations and settings through a single console. Kiosk software management Corporate devices and endpoints have different usages depending on the industry that they cater to. Scalefusion enables enterprises to lockdown their Android devices in ‘kiosk mode’ which enables the IT admins to run a single-app or multiple designated apps on the devices. This restricts the device’s usage to a single business-specific use case and makes it perfect for several industries such as education, retail, logistics and more. Rugged device management Several field service industries including construction, manufacturing, warehousing, etc. operate under harsh environments. These industries rarely function with commercial devices such as smartphones and laptops that are used in day-to-day life. Rugged devices such as Zebra devices are favoured in field services owing to their capacity to withstand the coarse environment and rugged terrains. Scalefusion offers Rugged Device Management with extensive capabilities for business app management, security, location tracking and remote support. BYOD compliance With the changing landscape of corporate culture, workplaces are now enabling more flexibility to their employees than ever before. Working from anywhere, accessing business resources from personal devices (BYOD) are some of the popular corporate trends that are proven to increase productivity. However, to enable these options enterprises need to take into account the corporate device and data security measures. Scalefusion MDM supports BYOD management and extends a broad range of capabilities such as over-the-air enrollment options, personal data protection, business app management, team communication and much more for IT teams to provision and monitor employee-owned devices with ease while maintaining the user’s privacy on the device.

Scalefusion MDM enables organizations to assume responsibility for their diverse devices and endpoints efficiently, regardless of their type or OS. With constant redefining of business goals, the fast-paced world is sure to see a surge in device heterogeneity and businesses need to be ready to sketch for management of endpoint complexities.

Schedule a free live demo here and get all your questions answered.

By Staff Writer.