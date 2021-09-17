Telkom’s Yep! Takes the Yellow Pages into the Digital Space for SMMEs

Telkom’s online marketplace platform Yep! has introduced new solutions as part of the Yellow Pages digital suite with a focus on helping SMMEs to digitally transform and benefit from the current hyper-digital climate.

“Online marketplace Yep! is determined to help small, micro, and medium businesses to successfully do business in the digital age,” says Yep! in a statement.

The company says that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced an accelerated demand for digital services and Yep! is focused on developing digital products that can aid businesses to access new customers and increase their visibility through a new suite of online platforms.

“Yep! is on an exciting journey of digital transformation that will not only enhance the customer’s experience but will allow SMMEs to grow on the Yep! platform. We are expanding the e-marketplace to include new offerings from our Yellow Pages digital suite for enhanced access to customers, such as the Yep! All-In-One website builder solution, and the Yep! Lead Generation tools,” says Innocent Pereira, Executive Marketing: Yep!, SMB, Financial Services, Telkom.

The Yep! platform has launched an all-in-one website builder solution designed to increase visibility, engagement and sales for SMEs.

This solution uses technology across the online sales funnel, to build a business’s brand online. Through the integrated solution, businesses can experience an effective, transaction-focused, online presence across multiple touchpoints.

A host of professional experts at Yep! assist businesses by not only building their website, registering their domain, and taking care of the webhosting, but they also help with lead funnel orchestration, via the call now, calendar booking and lead form functionalities.

The web-builder solution includes e-commerce features such as a shopping cart and payment method, along with customer engagement tools such as Email and SMS all for a subscription fee of R399 ($27.03) per month.

Tools to generate more leads

Businesses that grow, have built a conscious capability to generate leads.

Telkom’s Yep! Lead Generation Solution, for R700 ($47,09) per month, provides technology-driven performance marketing services that take the guesswork out of marketing online.

Drawing from data science and analytics, this solution allows for highly targeted campaigns to appeal to specific audience demands and drive meaningful action.

Again, the digital experts at Yep! will help businesses to customise their digital marketing approach, using tools such as Google AdWords, which enables businesses to be seen by potential customers when they are searching for products and services on Google.

Pereira says “Yep! is committed to ensuring that SMMEs can successfully navigate the new way of doing business and survive in this digitally competitive environment. Our digital products will allow SMMEs to do business more efficiently and effectively, ensuring that their reduced budgets stretch further.”

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter