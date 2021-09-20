Logicalis South Africa Appoints New Customer Experience Manager

Logicalis South Africa, a leading international IT solutions and managed service provider, has appointed Chris Wilhelm as the new Customer Experience Manager, with the company saying the move emphasises its commitment to customers.

According to a statement from the company, Chris’ expertise and years of experience in the service delivery industry across multiple sectors, will further optimize cross-functional innovation internally to increase customer service and brand awareness.

“As architects of change in the IT space, Logicalis’ success has been driven by our ability to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services effectively – to deliver powerful business outcomes. Chris’ expertise and vast experience in client servicing and project management is indeed a great addition to our business and will continue to build on customer relationships and retention,” said Frank Reynolds, COO of Logicalis South Africa.



Chris will assume overall responsibility for all customer service delivery and building new relationships to enhance customer experience.

Prior to this, he specialised in IT project management at various other information and communications technology companies, both locally and globally.

He holds a National Diploma in Industrial Engineering and BTech in Quality Engineering Management from Cape Peninsula University (CPUT), a post-graduate degree in humanities attained at the Northwest University and various Project Management certifications.

“Adapting customer experiences has never been more critical than it is today. The acceleration in digital transformation has put in sharp focus the need for customised solutions that meet the requirements of an interconnected and extremely fast-paced world,’’ says Chris Wilhelm, Logicalis SA’s new Customer Experience Manager.

“With Logicalis being at the heart of it all, I am extremely excited about shaping every facet of the customer experience. From translating our customer’s customer requirements back to operational units right through to the centralisation of client experience feedback and the creation of more integrated reporting solutions,” he concludes.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter