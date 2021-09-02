PlayStation Plus Free Game Lineup September 2021

The PlayStation Plus Free Game Lineup for September 2021 has been officially revealed.

Subscribers this month can hunt, cook and assassinate with three seriously fun contenders. Two for the PS4 and one for the PS5.

This month, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the following titles for free:

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – PS5

Overcooked!, its sequel Overcooked! 2 and all additional DLC content are included and remastered in this definitive edition for the PlayStation 5. Players can enjoy hundreds of levels in solo or multiplayer cooking mayhem both local and online, across beautifully rendered perilous kitchens of doom and destruction.

Predator: Hunting Ground – PS4

That thing, it ain’t no man – but it can be you in this multiplayer shooter that pits a team of crack commandos a la Schwarzenegger against legendary Sci-Fi icon, the Predator.

Play first-person shooter-style as a member of a four-person Fireteam to complete vital objectives before the Great Hunter can find you and rip out your spine – or – play as the Predator itself in third-person mode and use its Plasma Caster, Combistick and other deadly alien weapons to show Arnie and his team who’s boss.

Hitman 2 – PS4

Bald-headed badass Agent 47 returns in this modern version of the 2000’s stealth masterpiece, stunningly reimagined with modern graphics and gameplay.

Travel the globe to track down your targets across large, exotic sandbox locations from dark streets to dangerous rainforests. No-where is safe from the world’s most creative assassin.

All three games will be available from Tuesday, September 7 to Monday, October 4.

By Luis Monzon

