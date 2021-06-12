Hugely Anticipated Elden Ring Finally Revealed at Summer Games Fest

The enormously anticipated Elden Ring has finally been revealed after almost 2 years of silence on the part of developer From Software since its initial teaser trailer was released at E3 2019.

Elden Ring is set to be a collaboration between Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin. Fans of both series have been patiently awaiting any news on the game. Their patience was rewarded Thursday night during a reveal at the Summer Games Fest, closing the virtual presentation.

The game trended worldwide on Twitter for a few hours after the reveal via #EldenRing.

What we know so far

Virtually nothing was known about the game after it was first announced at E3 2019, except that it would feature the critically acclaimed intense, gripping, edge-of-your-seat gameplay from Miyazaki’s previous outings, and a narrative story written by George RR Martin.

By the footage, Elden Ring looks like another typical RPG from the developers – not that this is a bad thing. From Software’s Souls-series of games are considered amongst the very best ever made. Unlike previous titles, Elden Ring will feature a fully realised and interconnected open-world, and of course, a trusty steed by the player’s side to traverse it.

Players can “traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players”, reads the game’s official website.

The reveal trailer, rendering gameplay in-engine, shows off From Software’s one-of-a-kind, lavish art direction and atmosphere. Each model is exquisitely designed and unique, each area likewise. The montage concludes with a rush of possible enemies for the player to face.

Elden Ring will let players experiment with a “wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world”, according to the website, and choose between charging into battle, using stealth, or calling upon other players for aid via online multiplayer.

Release Date

The game is scheduled for release on 21 January 2022, and it will be available on PlayStation systems, Xbox systems and the personal computer.

As for more specific gameplay details, we’ll have to wait for those. But it’s worth remembering Bandai Namco has its own E3 show next week.

