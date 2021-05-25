Infobip to Roll Out WhatsApp for Business in Botswana

Infobip has joined forces with Redbullet to roll out an Automated WhatsApp for Business API channel to its clients with the option of a breakout to a live agent.

Established in 2010, Redbullet is a Botswana-based company that provides omnichannel solutions to enterprise customers in the local market. Bakang Sebele, Co-Founder of the ICT company says that they approached Infobip based on its reputation as a big omnichannel provider in South Africa. It had previously also used Infobip’s SMS platform before developing its own.

“WhatsApp for Business is a fairly new technology in Botswana, but most people here use WhatsApp as their preferred channel of communication. It made sense to extend our services and offer WhatsApp for Business API as part of our omnichannel solution,” he says.

“Partnering with Infobip provides value for us as it not only augments our existing services but also puts us ahead of the game in providing this solution to the local market. Speed to market is also a key factor, as the WhatsApp for Business API channel is basically a plug and play.”

Sebele adds that interest in the WhatsApp for Business API channel has been robust since Redbullet included it in its solution bundle.

“Redbullet has already signed up market leaders in the local insurance and fund administration sectors with a number of banking and retail clients in the final stages of the process. The feedback we’ve received has been extremely positive and clients have noted how the Redbullet and Infobip partnership has delivered a fully automated enterprise-class WhatsApp Chatbot in a matter of weeks rather than months,” says Matthew Botwood, Enterprise Sales Manager at Infobip.

“Clients have also managed to take a massive step in delivering on their Digital Transformation (DX) strategies without needing to invest heavily in new infrastructure or redesign existing processes. Other key benefits include reduced call pressure on the contact centre as clients use WhatsApp as a self-service channel. This results in a positive uptick in customer service metrics as clients can track their claims or queries automatically and can still have a chat with a live agent if needed. The net effect is reduced operational costs from lower call volumes and employee churn coupled with increased brand loyalty and customer spend.”

While Redbullet will initially target the Botswana market with the WhatsApp for Business API solution, it also plans to eventually target the Namibian market.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter