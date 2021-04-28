Sony Sells 7.8 Million PS5s Worldwide

Sony has revealed that it shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles across the world as of March 2021 – this number highlights the company’s ability to mass-produce the console, even though it has been extremely difficult to buy since its launch in November.

According to The Verge, Sony’s record fourth-quarter figures bring the overall PlayStation business to a total operating profit of 342.2 billion yen ($3.14 billion) for the 2020 financial year.

Sony PS5 System Specs and Features

As previously revealed, the PlayStation 5 is running on a system similar to a high-end gaming PC. It features an 8 core Zen 2-based AMD CPU running at 3.5ghz. Its GPU is completely customised and based off of AMD’s next-generation RDNA 2 architecture capable of generating 10.28 teraflops.

The whole system shares 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256bit interface and has an 825GB custom SSD for internal storage.

CPU AMD Zen 2 (8-Core 3.5GHz) GPU AMD RDNA 2 (10.28 TFLOPS) RAM 16GB GDDR6 Internal storage 825GB SSD Expandable storage NVMe SSD External Storage USB External HDD Support I/O Throughput 5.5GB/s Optical Drive 4K Blu-Ray

Sony has also added a number of new accessories with the console. Including a wireless headset, a camera – probably for use with PSVR – a charging dock for the controllers, a media remote for users who use their consoles to watch Netflix, for example.

The camera has dual 1080p lenses that be used for streaming, and the media remote will have a mic for voice commands.

The console’s final design is vastly different from the company’s previous iterations. No longer will the PlayStation be a matte black box, but a gleaming white machine finished with aesthetic curves and wings.

