Paratus to Launch Data Centre in Zambia

Paratus is on track to open its new data centre in the heart of Lusaka, Zambia. This new purpose-built facility is expected to enable businesses to store and access their most vital asset, their data, at any time (24/7) in a secure and world-class 3-tier equivalent data centre.

The 1-megawatt (MW) facility will leverage the latest physical and virtual security to ensure the secure storage, protection, and management of data. The data centre will also offer businesses modern-age cloud computing that will help businesses not only enhance operational efficiencies but help cut IT capital and operating costs that come with on-premise data storage and management.

Paratus Zambia MD, Marius van Vuuren says, “we are demonstrating our commitment to deliver the best quality services within an ever-growing and transforming ITC sector. We are raising the bar with our investment in infrastructure and with this ultra-modern facility – because while there are other data centres, none are of this quality, standard and capacity in Zambia”.

According to van Vuuren, the Paratus Data Centre is not only a much-needed addition to the Zambian ICT sector but a necessary investment that will help raise the standard and quality of available Tech services in the country.

The data centre will be near completion towards the beginning of July 2021.

Van Vuuren concludes, “the Paratus data centre is a milestone for Zambia and surrounding countries and marks the dawn of a new technological era for Zambian business. Any future-proof businesses should not entrust all its data and essential systems with one provider. They need greater diversity to spread risk and ensure business continuity and that is where we come in. it’s time to think big about data and be part of Zambia’s quality network.”

