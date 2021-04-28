New ‘for Africans by Africans’ Social Media Platform to Launch in Kenya

MyCountry MyWorld is set to launch a new ‘for Africans by Africans’ social media platform – called MY! – in May 2021.

“Having developed the app over a period of two years, with a series of tests; we are now confident that the app is ready to be released to the world”, Samuel Zean Jr, Co-founder of MY!.

MY! is expected to work as a platform where users – especially from developing economies – can tell their stories.

Zean Jr adds the “majority of Africans complain of how African nations are portrayed by the western countries on both traditional media and digital media. The MY! app is developed by Africans for Africans to help change this narrative. Whereby, everyone is given a chance to tell their story their way.”

MY! is an inclusive social media platform that appeals to all age groups. It enables users to share content effortlessly, by providing feedback and updating a post status. It simplifies the collaboration between users and gives them the full visibility of content created.

Developed and founded by a small group of self-funded African immigrant community from Liberia and Sierra Leone who reside in Minnesota, the app is meant to take on both Facebook and Instagram.

“In a time of so much unrest, it brings hope to many seeing this diverse group of people coming together to create something special for the world,” says Adam Borgerding, VP of Operations at MY!.

MY! will be readily available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter