Huawei FreeBuds 4i Officially Available in South Africa

Huawei’s latest addition to the FreeBuds series, the FreeBuds 4i, are now available in South Africa. The all-new True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth earphones offer users high-quality sound with long-lasting battery life, active noise cancellation and intuitive controls.

With the help of customized internal components such as its 10mm dynamic, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i is capable of providing users with high-quality audio with balanced sound across various frequency ranges. Audio output is tuned professionally and the wind noise reduction structure ensures crystal clear audio at all times, even in noisy environments.

The earphones also offer users 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) off and 7.5 hours with ANC on. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. A full charge can also give 6.5 hours of voice call use with ANC or 5.5 hours of voice call use with ANC off. Thanks to its rapid charging speeds, 10 minutes of charge can result in 4 hours of use as well.

This is further complemented by the Huawei FreeBuds 4i’s ANC capabilities which allow the earphones to detect surrounding ambient sounds and generate a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise.

The earphones support fast pairing with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 and above. They are available at R1499 from the Huawei Store (Online).

