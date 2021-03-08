Airbnb and SnapScan Join Forces to Encourage Local Spending in South Africa

Airbnb has partnered with SnapScan to launch ‘Support Jozi, Shop Local’, an initiative that aims to aid the recovery of SMEs by driving traffic to smaller businesses, and delivering a much-needed economic boost to local communities.

Using the SnapScan app, locals and visitors alike can now buy goods and services in 20+ Jozi businesses, chosen and recommended by local Hosts on Airbnb. People using SnapScan in these locations will also earn cashback vouchers called ‘Jozibucks’, which can then be ‘spent’ in the shops throughout March, driving additional revenue for the local businesses. The vouchers are funded by Airbnb.

The “Support Jozi, Shop Local” initiative aims to encourage an inclusive recovery of the sector, by providing a platform to showcase small local businesses and their products.

Featured Jozi businesses include coffee shops, eateries and hair salons, including The Bioscope and Salvation Cafe in Millpark, Home of the Bean in Jeppestown, Victoria Yards in Lorentzville and Wild Hair in Parkhurst.

“Airbnb’s community is known for its passion for spending and supporting local small businesses, and as many guests on Airbnb will know, it’s often their hosts who have the best local recommendations,” says Velma Corcoran, Middle East and Africa Regional Lead for Airbnb.

“Initiatives like this help drive local recovery in South Africa, while providing an economic lifeline for local families, small businesses and communities. We know local businesses are struggling right now, so together with local Hosts, we want to highlight them and give them the praise they deserve, and encourage everyone to support their community, and shop local.”

As part of the Support Jozi campaign, Airbnb has also released a map and guide, in partnership with South African Tourism, IAMJOBURG, CURIOCITY and Gauteng Tourism Authority, which showcases a variety of small businesses including the more than 20 where locals and visitors can spend and save using the SnapScan app.

A Jozibucks pin on the map and in-store shows locals and visitors alike where they can spend and save.

Edited by Jenna Delport