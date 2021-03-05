5 Things to Keep in Mind when Creating the Perfect Password

Using a strong, original and memorable password is one of the first things you can do to make sure you’re protected from cyber-threats. With that in mind, here are five things you can do to create the perfect password:

1. Remember the longer the better

When it comes to your password, try to include as many unique characters as possible – this makes it more difficult for hackers to crack. Mix letters, numbers, and punctuation and, when possible, include both uppercase and lowercase letters. Made up or altered words are better than actual words. You should go for passwords that are a minimum of 12 to 14 characters in length. A longer password would be even better.

2. Avoid obvious number combinations like calendar dates or phone numbers

Don’t use account numbers, birthdays, anniversaries or phone numbers other as part of a password. Try to include a unique number combination that is not associated with other significant numbers.

3. Avoid using personal information

Personal information that can easily be looked up or verified should be avoided. The use of adjacent keys or consecutive numbers are easy for others to notice and should be avoided.

4. Use a password manager

One way to keep track of all those passwords is to use an online password management option. These tools are easy to set up and useful in helping you manage all your passwords. They have strong encryption and allow you to unlock and auto-fill your passwords and other information with one master password.

5. Separate your passwords

Maintain a separate password for each highly sensitive account, such as email, financial institutions, and social media.

Original article by Fundi Maseko Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter