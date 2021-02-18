YouTube to Introduce New Features in 2021

YouTube will introduce a number of new features this year, including; Expanding to TV, TikTok rival Shorts and an Integrated Shopping Experience.

“With a global audience of over two billion logged-in users coming to YouTube every month—more than ever, we know we have to build custom experiences and apps that respond to each person’s unique needs,” says Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at YouTube.

Expanding to TV

While the majority of YouTube videos are watched on mobile, the company’s fastest area of growth is the TV. That’s why it brought that same spirit of YouTube’s experience to TV content with YouTube TV.

“And there’s more to come, including a new add-on option that lets viewers watch available shows in 4K or download them to their DVR to watch later offline,” reveals Mohan. “Plus, this option will add unlimited concurrent streams at home, so the whole family can enjoy YouTube TV on different screens at once.”

TikTok rival Shorts

YouTube’s short-form video tool, Shorts lets creators and artists shoot snappy videos with nothing but their mobile phones. Currently, Shorts is available in beta in India.

Since the beginning of December, the number of Indian channels using Shorts creation tools has more than tripled, and the YouTube Shorts player is now receiving more than 3.5 billion daily views globally.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll begin expanding the beta to the US, unlocking our tools to even more creators so they can get started with Shorts.”

Integrated Shopping Experience

As consumer shopping habits increasingly shift to digital, YouTube believes it has an opportunity to meet the growing demand for eCommerce.

“We’re beta testing a new integrated shopping experience that allows viewers to tap into the credibility and knowledge of trusted creators to make informed purchases directly on YouTube.”

Edited by Jenna Delport