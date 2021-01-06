vivo V20 Officially Launches in Kenya

vivo has officially launched its latest premium device – the vivo V20 – in Kenya. The photography-focused smartphone is expected to offer extraordinary photography and videography solutions.

“vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs, we developed the V20 to provide leading camera technology packed in a sleek, but affordable, device,” says James Irungu, Brand Manager for vivo Kenya.

“The V20 is ideal for young consumers who like to take regular photos and record life’s shiny moments, while the trendy design makes it a perfect accessory for their lifestyles.”

The vivo V20 features a signature 44MP Eye Autofocus selfie which can shoot up to 4K selfie video with additional unique features such as the—Slo-Mo Selfie video, steadiface selfie video, Dual-view video for back and front viewing at the same time and the Super Night Selfie — that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life’s special moments.





At the back, the V20 comes with a triple camera set up that brings a 64MP-8MP-2MP back camera featuring Super Night Mode on the main lens, which supports tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and a stylish night filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios. The device will also feature Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras.

On the design, the V20 sports a 6.44- inch super AMOLED Display complemented by an ultra-sleek and light design, measuring 7.38mm thin and weighing only 170g with AG Matte Glass adding a soft and delicate touch, as well as Dual Tone Step, V20 complements the styles of trendy young consumers.

The V20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with an 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, delivering smooth performance for applications and games.

As for the battery, the device is powered by a 4,000mAh (TYP) battery with vivo’s 33W FlashCharge technology.

Priced at 45,999Ksh the device will be available in two colours; Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter