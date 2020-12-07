Instagram Unveils 5 New Features

Instagram has revealed that it would introduce five new features of the coming months. According to the social media giant, over the last ten years, its users have “come to Instagram to connect with their friends, explore their interests, and be entertained”.

“From this, a global community was born, a community that did more, and mattered more, than we ever dreamed possible. From fashion to food, to entertainment, to travel, to the emergence of #weeklyfluff, people on Instagram have shaped the world around them, making new friends, reconnecting with people from their past, and sharing their lives with the world.”

“We’ve also seen how people all over the world can rally around each other for support and connection – and how our community has used Instagram to speak out against issues like systemic racism and inequity, helping spread movements like #blacklivesmatter, #metoo, #lovewins, and many more.”

To keep pace with what’s next, Instagram says that it has to adapt, too. And in celebration of its 10th birthday, it is launching some major new features that will land on the app over the next few months.





Some of the upcoming features include:

The addition of a Reels tab on the home screen, so it’s easy to lean back and be entertained with videos from all kinds of creators. Upgraded messaging with more fun features and better privacy and safety controls. A new Shop tab, so users can discover their favourite brands and buy products from them, all in one place. Creators are now the leading voices of the Instagram community, not brands or organisations. Instagram is planning new features just for them. A continued focus on keeping people safe and building new features that fight bullying, improve equity, address fairness, and help people feel supported.

By Aviv Weil, Head of Creative Shop at Facebook Africa

