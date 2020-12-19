Imint Joins Forces with TECNO on CAMON 16 Series Smartphones

Imint has partnered with TECNO to equip the CAMON 16 series smartphones with its Vidhance Video Stabilization solution.

The inclusion of Vidhance in CAMON 16 series smartphones is expected to provide customers with a calibre of video quality often only associated with expensive professional equipment. The implementation of Imint’s technology within TECNO’s smartphones also marks the first collaboration between the two brands.

“Video quality and capability has become an increasingly important factor for consumers when making smartphone purchasing decisions. In today’s world, consumers realize that content creation can be so much more than just still photography and basic video,” says Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO of Imint.

“To meet the market demand, leading smartphone manufacturers like TECNO are ensuring that their products are equipped with premium video performance capabilities. We’re thrilled to be working with TECNO to provide elevated video quality to the brand’s global customers.”





Vidhance Video Stabilization utilizes built-in smartphone sensors to compensate for unwanted camera motion while maintaining any intended movement like camera panning. The breakthrough solution offers low power consumption and high performance even in low light conditions and can be deployed in both real-time and post-processing. The solution is compatible with existing OIS and supports 4K and 8K video content.

TECNO’s CAMON 16 camera phone is powered by a flagship-level 64MP ultra quad camera, 48MP dual front camera and 4K high-definition video quality, creating a super-powerful camera and video experience for consumers.

“The launch of the CAMON 16 series furthers our mission to provide our customers with devices they need to capitalize on their creativity and elevate the user experience,” says General Manager of TECNO Mobile, Stephen Ha.

“Our collaboration with Imint, and the integration of Vidhance into our latest smartphones, ensures that we can provide unprecedented video quality and shooting experience to our customers across the globe. We look forward to continued collaboration with Imint and keep pushing the boundaries of smartphone video performance to a new level.”

