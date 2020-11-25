Samsung Unveils the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S

Samsung has launched its newest entry-level devices – the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S. Both of these smartphones, which will be available in 2021, are said to offer a “lower barrier to entry” for people looking for a modern Android device.

“Featuring a compact design with smooth curves and a comfortable grip, the Galaxy A12 combines Samsung’s best smartphone features in an affordable package,” says Samsung.

Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S’s key specifications:

Galaxy A02S Galaxy A12 OS Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display Processor Octa-core (2.3GHz, 1.8GHz) Octa-core (1.8GHz) RAM Up to 6GB 3GB Storage Up to 128GB + microSD 32GB + microSD Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Price $178 $212





Samsung Unveils its ‘Most Affordable’ 5G Smartphone

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A42 5G smartphone – its newest and ‘most affordable’ 5G smartphone.

This device is the latest addition to Samsung’s A Series line-up and it includes a Quad Camera, Infinity-U Display, Long Lasting Battery as well as 5G connectivity.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people,” says James Kitto, VP of Sales at Samsung UK and Ireland.

Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G’s key specifications:

Display 6.6″ HD+ sAMOLEDInfinity-U Display Cameras Rear 48MP AF (F1.8) + 8MP FF (F2.2) +5MP FF (F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4) Front 20MP FF Selfie Camera (F2.2) Processor SM 7225 (Global)Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz Memory RAM 4GB Storage 128GB MicroSD Expandable up to 1TB Battery Capacity 5,000mAh (typical)1 Charging 15W Fast Charging Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm / 193g

