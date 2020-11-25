Samsung Unveils the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S

Samsung has launched its newest entry-level devices – the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S. Both of these smartphones, which will be available in 2021, are said to offer a “lower barrier to entry” for people looking for a modern Android device.
“Featuring a compact design with smooth curves and a comfortable grip, the Galaxy A12 combines Samsung’s best smartphone features in an affordable package,” says Samsung.
Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S’s key specifications:
|Galaxy A02S
|Galaxy A12
|OS
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display
|6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display
|Processor
|Octa-core (2.3GHz, 1.8GHz)
|Octa-core (1.8GHz)
|RAM
|Up to 6GB
|3GB
|Storage
|Up to 128GB + microSD
|32GB + microSD
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|5MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|Price
|$178
|$212
Samsung Unveils its ‘Most Affordable’ 5G Smartphone
Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A42 5G smartphone – its newest and ‘most affordable’ 5G smartphone.
This device is the latest addition to Samsung’s A Series line-up and it includes a Quad Camera, Infinity-U Display, Long Lasting Battery as well as 5G connectivity.
“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people,” says James Kitto, VP of Sales at Samsung UK and Ireland.
|Display
|6.6″ HD+ sAMOLEDInfinity-U Display
|Cameras
|Rear
|48MP AF (F1.8) + 8MP FF (F2.2) +5MP FF (F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)
|Front
|20MP FF Selfie Camera (F2.2)
|Processor
|SM 7225 (Global)Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz
|Memory
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|MicroSD
|Expandable up to 1TB
|Battery
|Capacity
|5,000mAh (typical)1
|Charging
|15W Fast Charging
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm / 193g
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter