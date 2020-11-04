Huawei Announces Watch GT 2 Pro Launch Date

Huawei has announced that it’s Watch GT 2 Pro will officially launch in South Africa on Saturday, 7 November.

The latest addition to the Watch GT series boasts a long-lasting two-week battery life and a broad range of exercise and health functions, as well as offering professional guidance and intelligent smart control features.

This flagship smartwatch launches with a rugged design featuring premium materials, including a sapphire watch crystal, titanium case and skin-friendly ceramic case back that combines with another sapphire glass black to enhance monitoring accuracy and wearing comfort.

Additionally, Watch GT 2 Pro supports apps to provide a convenient means for users to get even more features. Huawei also plans to further augment the smart experience on offer in the future.





Huawei to Launch the P smart 2021 in South Africa

Huawei has revealed that the latest addition to its P smart range – the P smart 2021 – is set to launch in South Africa on 6 November.

This entry-level smartphone is expected to be packed with a super-fast Huawei SuperCharge for quick recharge speeds, an enduring battery life that keeps up with the youth’s busy lifestyle, a smarter camera that allows users to effortlessly capture what they see and a beautiful big display for immersive viewing.

The Huawei P smart 2021 is also said to not cut corners when it comes to its camera. This smartphone inherits many of the clever camera tricks from Huawei’s mid- to high-end models, which means it’s sure to make a big splash with its photographic capabilities.

The Huawei P smart 2021’s Kirin chipset and RAM allow multiple apps to run smoothly at the same time. Additionally, this smartphone comes with enough storage for you to download your favourite photos, music, games, videos and more to meet your entertainment needs.

