Apple Introduces “One More Thing” Event

Apple has announced that its gearing up for the “One More Thing” event on Tuesday, 10 November. The tech giant is expected to showcase the first Arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips instead of the Intel processors, according to The Verge.

Rumours also suggest that Apple could launch macOS 11 Big Sur.

Apple Unveils the iPhone 12 5G

Apple has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated additions to its smartphone range – the iPhone 12 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Most notably, the iPhone 12 series marks the first time Apple devices will support 5G connectivity.





The devices were launched at the tech giants ‘Hello, Speed’ event – watch it here.

Apple iPhone 12

At first glance, the iPhone 12 looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 4 and 5 thanks to its flat, sharp edges. The device, which sits at 6.1 inches, comes with a “Ceramic Shield” glass cover and sports two rear cameras (both support night mode). It will be available for preorder on 16 October, ahead of its official launch on 23 October – the iPhone 12 is expected to retail for $829.

Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple showcased a new, smaller iPhone – the iPhone 12 mini – which sports a 5.4 inch screen and otherwise similar specs to the flagship iPhone 12. It will be available for preorder from 6 November and launches for $729 on 13 November.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max To round off the iPhone launch event, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro is also a 6.1 inch device which sports a triple camera array with 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide camera lenses. It will be available for preorder from 16 October and officially launches at $999 on 23 October.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max houses the biggest screen on any iPhone at 6.7 inches. It also has a triple camera array on the back which offers 5X optical zoom range, a LIDAR sensor for improved AR apps and faster autofocus. It will be available for preorder on 6 November and will officially launch at $1,099 on 13 November. Edited by Jenna Delport

Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter