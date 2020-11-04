Apple Introduces “One More Thing” Event

Apple has announced that its gearing up for the “One More Thing” event on Tuesday, 10 November. The tech giant is expected to showcase the first Arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips instead of the Intel processors, according to The Verge.
Rumours also suggest that Apple could launch macOS 11 Big Sur.
Apple Unveils the iPhone 12 5G
Apple has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated additions to its smartphone range – the iPhone 12 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Most notably, the iPhone 12 series marks the first time Apple devices will support 5G connectivity.
The devices were launched at the tech giants ‘Hello, Speed’ event – watch it here.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max houses the biggest screen on any iPhone at 6.7 inches. It also has a triple camera array on the back which offers 5X optical zoom range, a LIDAR sensor for improved AR apps and faster autofocus. It will be available for preorder on 6 November and will officially launch at $1,099 on 13 November.
