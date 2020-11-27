Apple iPhone 12 Launch Date ‘Leaked’

Apple fans in South Africa could expect the new iPhone 12 range to launch on 18 December. This is according to Cellucity, after it posted a cryptic tweet with the date and a series of ‘apple’ emojis.

This smartphone range includes the iPhone 12 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Most notably, the iPhone 12 series marks the first time Apple devices will support 5G connectivity.

Apple iPhone 12

At first glance, the iPhone 12 looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 4 and 5 thanks to its flat, sharp edges. The device, which sits at 6.1 inches, comes with a “Ceramic Shield” glass cover and sports two rear cameras (both support night mode). The iPhone 12 is expected to retail for $829.

Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple showcased a new, smaller iPhone – the iPhone 12 mini – which sports a 5.4 inch screen and otherwise similar specs to the flagship iPhone 12. It will be available for $729 on 13 November.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max To round off the iPhone launch event, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro is also a 6.1 inch device which sports a triple camera array with 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide camera lenses. It will be available for $999. The iPhone 12 Pro Max houses the biggest screen on any iPhone at 6.7 inches. It also has a triple camera array on the back which offers 5X optical zoom range, a LIDAR sensor for improved AR apps and faster autofocus. It will be available for $1,099.

