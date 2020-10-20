LG Launches its Rollable OLED TV

LG officially launched the LG Signature OLED R (model RX) – the worlds first rollable TV – priced at $87 000. The tech company says that this TV is the very definition of exclusive, an exceptional feat of engineering.

The LG Signature OLED R boasts a liquid smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver supreme picture quality.

The R in the name not only signifies that the TV is rollable but that the TV is also revolutionary in the home entertainment space, redefining the relationship between a TV that can disappear from view at the touch of a button and the surrounding space.





LG’s creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on.

With the ability transform into three different viewing formats – Full View, Line View and Zero View – the LG Signature OLED R expands the user experience in exciting, new ways.

“The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art,” says Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company.

“This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter