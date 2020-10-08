Google to Warn Users if their Passwords are Hacked

Google has revealed that it would notify Chrome users if their passwords have been compromised. In an official blog post, the tech company said that it would be improving password security on both Android and iOS devices.

To find out whether your passwords have been compromised, Chrome will send users a copy of their usernames and Passwords using a special form of encryption – this lets Google check them against lists of credentials known to be compromised, but “Google cannot derive your username or password from this encrypted copy”.

“We notify you when you have compromised passwords on websites, but it can be time-consuming to go find the relevant form to change your password. To help, we’re adding support for “.well-known/change-password” URLs that let Chrome take users directly to the right “change password” form after they’ve been alerted that their password has been compromised”.

Google Rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace

Google has officially unveiled the redesign of its collection of office apps as Google Workspace – formerly known as G Suite. Google Workspace is expected to still include Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more.

“Whether you’re returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate,” reads an official blog post from the tech company.

With Google Workspace, Google is introducing three major developments:

new, deeply integrated user experience that helps teams collaborate more effectively, frontline workers stay connected, and businesses power new digital customer experiences

that helps teams collaborate more effectively, frontline workers stay connected, and businesses power new digital customer experiences a new brand identity that reflects its ambitious product vision and the way its products work together

that reflects its ambitious product vision and the way its products work together new ways to get started with solutions tailored to the unique needs of its broad range of customers

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter