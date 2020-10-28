Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Delayed Until December

CD Projekt has delayed the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, for the third time.

The highly anticipated open-world RPG from the studio that brought gamers the Witcher series, is now expected to be released on 10 December.

In an official statement, the developer says “The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions.”





“We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make a difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do,” the pair added.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

According to Bloomberg, the game maker “won’t keep its earlier scheduled premiere on 19 Nov as it seeks to ensure the compatibility of its much-awaited product for both current and next-generation consoles” – something that CD Projekt revealed it “miscalculated the time needed to complete the game since the title passed certification earlier this month”.

“First and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” says Co-CEO and Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski and CD Projekt RED studio’s head Adam Badowski said on Twitter.

“We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and we are willing to make every decision, ever the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.”

Edited by Jenna Delport