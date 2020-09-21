Ukheshe Confirms Two Key Appointments

Ukheshe has announced the appointment of Victor Ndlovu as its new Vice President for Africa and Paul Opie as Head of Issuing for Ukheshe Africa. Both appointments come as the fintech innovator continues to branch out from its South African roots into Africa.

Joining Ukheshe from Wirecard South Africa, where he was responsible for driving regional business development, Opie says he is looking forward to working on local solutions that meet local market requirements and expanding them more broadly.

“The challenges in the African payment industry as well as current global trends presents an opportunity for us to provide cost-effective payment acceptance infrastructure, such as QR code or mobile, rather than POS. Increase in acceptance creates trust and limits the want to withdraw cash from ATM. Low-cost acceptance, transacting and open-loop interoperability for local use and international e-commerce is a true opportunity for Ukheshe.”

According to the most recent Banking in Africa report, African banking groups are still emphasising investment on e-banking and mobile banking services. Some groups are also deploying or planning the development of fintech, with a focus on facilitating mobile money, electronic transfers and back-office operations.





In addition, a fair proportion of banking groups surveyed for the report are also investing in lending-related fintech, including data analytics and blockchain technology.

Ndlovu says financial inclusion remains a key challenge on the continent as millions still lack access to regulated financial services. “Ukheshe provides fintech solutions for the underbanked. This fits perfectly with my professional passion of helping people step out of poverty in Africa and contribute to the growth of their economies and communities.”

Commenting on the company’s recent appointments, Clayton Hayward, co-founder and CEO of Ukheshe, says both Ndlovu and Opie’s qualifications, career experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector are an invaluable asset to the team.

“We are pleased to welcome such skilled and committed professionals to the fold who will no doubt enhance our capacity to compete in a uniquely demanding market.”

Edited by Jenna Delport

