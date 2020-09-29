Jumia and Airtel Kenya Partner to Enable Mobile Payments

Jumia and Airtel Kenya have partnered to allow consumers to complete their online payment transactions using Airtel Money.

“Millions of Kenyans rely on mobile money daily to make fast payments. By expanding our payment options to include Airtel money, it will make it easier for more consumers to incorporate online shopping as part of their daily transactions,” says Nelly Movine, Head of Financial Services at Jumia.

The service is expected to further enhance the Jumia contactless-delivery initiative launched in March as a safety measure against COVID-19. Consumers are encouraged to prepay for their purchases to avoid cash exchange or pay with Airtel money upon delivery.

“We are delighted to be working with Jumia on this exciting partnership to enhance customer experience on the Jumia platform. We are committed to working with partners who are instrumental in promoting financial inclusion through our Airtel money services. This partnership will allow Airtel customers to shop conveniently online by using their Airtel Money wallet from wherever, at whatever time using their data-enabled devices,” says Prasanta Das Sarma, MD of Airtel Kenya.





Kenya becomes the latest of the markets in the Jumia markets to launch this payment option at checkout after Ghana and Uganda, which have already seen quick uptake in Airtel money usage.

Jumia to Introduce New Pick Up Stations in Ghana

Jumia has expanded its delivery service with the introduction of new pick-up locations across Ghana – something that the company hopes will allow customers to receive their orders faster while saving money.

With over 20 pick up stations already operational in Accra and Kumasi, new stations will open in the Western and Central Region. Preparations to expand to Koforidua, Ho, Aflao and Tamale are also in the pipeline.

The eCommerce reports that more than 25% of its consumers are from remote, rural areas who haven’t always been afforded the choice to find more affordable products. However, with the introduction of these pick-up stations, consumers will be able to find MORE flexible payment options.

Consumers in the Western and Central Regions can now also choose the cash on delivery payment mode, JumiaPay or debit card.

