Apple Brands Epic Games as a ‘Saboteur’

Epic Games has again gone to court in a bid to restore Fortnite to the App Store after its intial request was denied. Apple has since asked the court to reject the game developer, branding the company as “a saboteur, not a martyr” in its campaign against Apple’s payment system.

Bloomberg revealed that Apple says “Epic started a fire and poured gasoline on it, and now asks this court for emergency assistance in putting it out”.

“Epic has engaged in a full-scale, pre-planned media blitz surrounding its decision to breach its agreement with Apple, creating ad campaigns around the effort that continue to this day.”

“Only a fraction of Epic’s customers access Fortnite using an iPhone, and Epic’s revenues from other platforms greatly exceed its revenues from iPhone players. It is clear that Epic doesn’t want to pay commissions to Apple, even though it agreed to do so,” continues Apple. “There is nothing anticompetitive about charging others to use one’s service.”





The tech company has also made clear that Epic can quickly rectify this issue by “simply adhering to the contractual terms that have profitably governed its relationship with Apple for years”.

The popular game was removed after Epic Games launched a sneaky update that allowed it to dodge revenue sharing with Apple.

Apple quickly pulled Fortnite from its App Store for “violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter