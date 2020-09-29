Africell Launches its 4G KaiOS Feature Phone in Uganda

Africell has launched the new KaiOS–enabled smart feature phone, the 4G Vida K242, in Uganda.

The 4G Vida K242 has been specifically designed for people who are unable to afford a smartphone and want to go online. It has a user-friendly interface optimized for first-time internet users.

It comes with the world’s most popular apps, such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Facebook, and provides access to hundreds of other applications through the KaiStore.

“On top of being the first 4G feature plus phone to be launched in Uganda, we are also making the 4G Vida the most affordable for only 120,000 ugx, inclusive of 1.5 GB and 850 minutes of talk-time on Africell network,” says Neeraj Gala, COO of Africell Uganda.





“Additionally, and as a cherry on top, we are offering the customer 1.5 GB and 850 minutes of Africell talk-time for free for 6 months.”

“For millions of people across the world, a KaiOS-enabled device is their entry point into the online services that can transform lives,” says Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies.

“Africell is a trusted partner that shares the same mission of reducing the gap between digital haves and have-nots, by bringing smart feature phones with life-enhancing services to first-time internet users across Uganda.”

4G Vida K242 Key Specifications:

Operating System: KaiOS 2.5.3

Network: 4G, Wi-Fi

Display: 2.4” display

SIM: Supports dual SIM card (SIM 1 – 4G with VoLTE; Sim 2 – 2G)

Battery: 1,500 mAh

Apps and Functions: KaiStore with Google Assistant, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, etc.

Edited by Jenna Delport

Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter