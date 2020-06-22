Mastercard Promises 120,000 Free Uber Rides and Meals to Frontline Workers Across the MEA

As cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate, frontline workers have tirelessly continued to support, feed and protect communities. With this in mind, Mastercard has committed 120,000 free trips and meals across the Middle East and Africa, which will be facilitated through Uber.

Uber is utilizing their technology and making available their wide network of drivers to ensure those who are supporting communities and the many frontline workers who need to be mobile, have a reliable and efficient way of getting around.

Once qualifying workers have successfully signed up through Uber’s website, they can arrange transportation to and from their homes and to where they are needed, such as healthcare facilities or to feed the vulnerable.

Uber has shared relevant health information with drivers to ensure they are well-informed in COVID-19 related safety protocols and have been provided with masks and sanitizer reimbursements.





This strategic partnership between Mastercard and Uber spans across the region and the power of this partnership is evident in Uber’s latest partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to deliver chronic medication to vulnerable patients who cannot travel.

Uber has also been able to assist Doctors Without Borders to collect thermometers and transport them to clinics across South Africa.

“Mastercard continues to partner with digital players across the value chain to build a more connected world by supporting our communities. With our partner Uber, we are committed to supporting healthcare and essential workers who are working tirelessly to take care of us. Uber’s mission to improve lives is matched with Mastercard’s mission of doing well by doing good, together we are focused on helping frontline workers across the region feel confident and safe with access to free transportation,” explains Amnah Ajmal, Executive VP of Market Development at Mastercard.

