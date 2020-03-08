LATEST ARTICLES

Cloud Computing

Modernising data management strategies is key in 2020 and beyond

Enterprise IT

Ransomware – the key is response and recovery

Digital Transformation

Supercomputer in Kenya Helps Track Emerging Locust Swarms for Extermination

Gadgets and Gaming

Samsung S20 Smartphones Launch in South Africa

Finance

SARS Working on Detection Tools to Find Cryptocurrency Tax Dodgers

Company News

Microsoft Announces Global Entrepreneurship Programme to Help Startups Achieve New Heights

Company News

Aruba Appoints Female EMEA Channel Sales Director

Features

PC Gamer? Volunteer your Rig to Find the Cure for Coronavirus

Online & Social

YouTube is Demonetising Ads on Videos that reference the Coronavirus, according...

Company News

Mellanox and show-jumping: an unusual alliance

Online & Social

Twitter to Introduce a Stories Feature Called “Fleets”

Company News

‘Chinese WhatsApp’ WeChat could be Censoring Keywords about Coronavirus

123...2,003Page 1 of 2,003