Mobile and Telecoms
Updated:

Vodacom Introduces New Simplified RED Core Contract Plans

By Mamsi Nkosi
Image sourced from SABC News.
To meet the growing need for affordability and convenience, Vodacom has simplified its RED Core contract portfolio.

The new packages reflect Vodacom’s commitment to putting customers first by offering extra value, increased flexibility, and greater ease, ensuring they benefit from every rand they spend.


With the new RED Core range of contracts, customers can select a plan that most suits their needs and budget without dealing with multiple contracts. These simplified plans include additional lifestyle rewards and features beyond standard voice and data services.

“At Vodacom, we are continuously working to understand our customers’ needs better. Therefore, we have carefully listened to their feedback about how complex and overwhelming options for contracts can be, particularly given the current economic pressures on households. In response, we have streamlined our RED Core offering – making it easier to choose, easier to understand, and easier to afford. In doing so, we are ensuring that there is a plan for everyone on Mzansi’s Preferred 5G network,” says Rashid Tar-Mahomed, Managing Executive of Products and Services at Vodacom South Africa.

Customers can now choose from four simplified plans, each including funeral cover of up to R20 000 and two months of complimentary device theft cover in the event their device is lost or stolen. In addition to these benefits, Vodacom RED Core customers can enjoy extraordinary entertainment from leading platforms, such as a 24-month free subscription to Viu, offering access to a wide range of premium local and international content. Customers can also receive a three-month Spotify subscription bundled with 500MB of data per month and a 12-month free subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

New RED Core plans and their benefits:

Price Plan

RED CORE 1GB

 RED CORE 3GB

 RED CORE 6GB

 RED CORE 12GB

  
SIM-ONLY​ Price -​ R279​ R449​ R749​  
Subscription Price R255​ R375​ R675​ R1075​  
Inclusive Anytime Data 1GB​ 3GB​ 6GB​ 12GB​  
Inclusive minutes 50​ 100​ 250​ 750​  
SMSes 150​ 150​ 150​ 150​  

Cover Benefits
Funeral Cover -​ R15 000 cover​ R15 000 cover​ R20 000 cover​  
Device Theft Cover 2-month device cover (device deals only)​

Entertainment
Viu FREE 24-month subscription​
Prime Video Mobile Edition FREE 12-month subscription​
Spotify FREE 3-month trial + 500MB p/m for trial period​

Rewards
Travel Up to 10% off Intercape Bus + Up to 10% off FlySafair + Up to 15% off Emirates + Up to 10% off Europcar + Up to 10% off Sixt Car Rentals + 2 Bidvest Lounge visits per year (international and domestic)​
Accommodation Up to 20% off accommodation bookings at Protea Hotels by Marriott​
Lifestyle R200 discount off Mangwanani Spa African Foot Relaxation or North African head massages (30 min) and up to 15% off treatments and products​
Food R10 off R100 or more spent at Nando’s​

 

“Through our new RED Core plans, we are empowering customers with affordable access to connectivity while integrating valuable lifestyle benefits that help to transform their everyday lives. We are excited to build on our existing extraordinary products and services that support our purpose to connect everyone for a better future and leave no one behind in this digital age,” concludes Rishaad Tayob, Consumer Business Director of Vodacom South Africa.






