Trend Micro Strengthens Partnership with Google Cloud to Advance AI-Driven Cybersecurity

Trend Micro Incorporated announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud.

The partnership brings together deep cybersecurity expertise and leading cloud innovation to secure the connected world through a multi-cloud, AI-first environment, supporting sovereignty requirements, enhancing consumer and enterprise protection, and building digital trust at scale.

Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud Asia Pacific: “Our long-time partnership with Trend Micro underscores our shared commitment to enterprise-grade security. By seamlessly extending Google Cloud’s native security with Trend Micro’s specialized defenses, we empower organizations to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. This enables them to innovate securely and scale confidently in a dynamic AI era.”

Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro: “Among hyperscalers, we’ve seen Google Cloud accelerate as the most in tune with real-world demands, standing out not only for its cloud infrastructure but also for its leadership across AI, data analytics, and multiple other domains. Google Cloud’s hybrid- and multi-cloud approach—seamlessly supporting both public and private cloud models—reflects the growing enterprise demand for flexibility.”

Trend and Google Cloud are introducing key innovations addressing real-world demands, including: