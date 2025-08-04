Payment24 Accelerates Middle East Expansion with a New Regional Hub

Payment24 has announced significant progress in its Middle East expansion strategy, establishing a new regional hub in Dubai and securing landmark deals in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The move reflects growing demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for advanced fleet, fuel, and retail payment technologies, with the region’s unique market conditions proving a natural fit for Payment24’s flexible platform.

The company’s Middle East journey began with a major contract win from one of the region’s largest oil companies, which selected Payment24 to deliver a comprehensive fleet and payment solution. Building on this momentum, the company has since opened a dedicated office in Dubai, with plans underway to expand its physical presence in Abu Dhabi. With boots on the ground, Payment24 is now supporting a growing portfolio of customers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with projects spanning payment automation, loyalty, mobile payments, and advanced retail capabilities.

“The Middle East is an exciting market that presents a rare blend of digital ambition, regulatory momentum, and appetite for innovation,” said Shadab Rahil, CEO at Payment24. “We’re seeing a region-wide shift towards modernization, and that creates a significant opening for platforms like ours that are flexible, scalable, and deeply rooted in real-world operational experience.

“For example, Saudi Arabia is an exceptionally competitive market, but it’s also highly fragmented, with no single fuel brand owning more than 5–6% of the market. But that’s exactly where the opportunity lies. The government is pushing for consolidation and digital transformation, and our platform allows new and existing players to leapfrog stages of evolution—moving straight to cloud-based, mobile-first infrastructure that’s already proven in Africa and other developing markets.”

In contrast, the UAE represents one of the most advanced retail fuel markets in the world. Payment24’s engagements there go beyond providing a payments platform; they include integration with facial and license plate recognition systems, as well as the enablement of EV, CNG, and even hydrogen refueling solutions. Looking ahead, there is also a focus on integrating robotic refueling arms. “UAE operators prioritize convenience above all else. The tech sophistication is unmatched, and our solutions fit perfectly into this environment,” Rahil noted.

As part of its long-term strategy, Payment24 recently repackaged its extensive platform into four solution verticals: Fleet Solutions, Payment Processing, Loyalty & Rewards, and Retail Automation. This modular approach has enabled the company to support oil and gas customers in designing a full digital roadmap tailored to each market’s maturity. From basic fleet cards and windshield tags to fully automated, open-loop mobile payment ecosystems, the platform acts like an “operating system” for the downstream oil and gas sector.

Payment24’s growth in the GCC is testament not only to its product flexibility but also to its hands-on approach. The company has steered clear of reseller models, opting instead for direct presence and local engagement. “Understanding local behavior, culture, and regulation is essential when servicing customers in any region, but especially in the Middle East. There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach in this business,” said Nolan Daniel, CEO at Payment24.

“Every market and city comes with its own set of customer expectations, regulatory frameworks, and operational realities. What works in one region can completely miss the mark in another. That’s why we don’t just deploy a product; we embed ourselves in the local environment, invest in people on the ground, and take the time to localize both our platform and our service model.”

Looking ahead, Payment24 is actively pursuing opportunities across the wider GCC, including markets such as Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar, where similar dynamics are opening up room for rapid digital acceleration. The company’s global footprint also extends to Africa and Latin America, with the Asia Pacific region set to follow.

“Our success in the Middle East proves that with the right product architecture and regional commitment, you can deliver world-class technology that truly meets the needs of local operators, no matter how complex or fragmented the market may be,” concluded Rahil.