Independent Research Firm Names Nutanix a Leader in Multicloud Container Platforms Evaluation

Nutanix has announced that it has been positioned as one of the leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025.

Nutanix makes its debut in the report following the launch of the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution.

Nutanix’s NKP launch followed its acquisition of D2iQ, Inc.’s Kubernetes Platform, which enabled Nutanix to offer customers a comprehensive solution for managing cloud-native applications across multiple environments. Nutanix’s continued focus on container innovation also led it to announce, earlier this year, its Cloud Native AOS solution, which extends Nutanix enterprise storage and advanced data services to hyperscaler Kubernetes® services and cloud native bare-metal environments—without requiring a hypervisor.

The Forrester report states, “Nutanix revitalized its Kubernetes efforts by empowering D2iQ’s leadership and funding integrations, resulting in a unified enterprise platform spanning data center, cloud, and edge. VMware users can shift virtual machines (VMs) to Nutanix AHV and modernize with containers via Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) (formerly D2iQ), which powers Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes and ties into its AI stack, boosting the vendor’s role in private/data center AI. Its supporting services and partner ecosystem are notably mature, and its roadmap is a detailed account of how cloud-native tech from D2iQ dovetails with the wider Nutanix approach.”

Lee Caswell, SVP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix, said, “Nutanix has debuted as a leader for one of our newest product offerings designed to support cloud-native application environments and multicloud container management. Customers can achieve success for their cloud-native initiatives by using Nutanix’s open, multicloud approach to modular enterprise Kubernetes platforms designed with developer choice in mind. With NKP, companies can run their modern containerized applications anywhere and have them managed in a unified way.”

NKP customers can innovate faster using a complete, CNCF-compliant cloud-native stack that gives platform engineering teams a consistent operating model for securely managing Kubernetes clusters across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments. NKP reduces operational complexity, simplifies monitoring and enables container management at scale.