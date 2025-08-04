Forbes Makes Strategic Leadership Appointments

Forbes CEO Sherry Phillips announced strategic leadership appointments to ensure the company is poised for growth, innovation, scale and long-term success.

Nina Gould was promoted to Chief Innovation Officer, overseeing Forbes’ technology and product businesses. Gould, a longtime Forbes veteran, will oversee Forbes’ technology, product and product design, data and business intelligence, audience growth and development, accolades and eCommerce businesses, and brand solutions. In her new role, Gould will build our Forbes’ strategic approach and alignment in AI and other key areas, develop personalized and engaging audience experiences across our platforms, tackle the challenges of SEO, and drive innovation into this next era of media.

Previously, Gould served as Chief Product Officer of Forbes, leading a team of world-class product managers, designers, e-commerce leaders and other experts focused on building the products that shape the Forbes brand across web, mobile, social and emerging platforms.

To further accelerate business growth and revenue, Forbes announced the creation of a new department called the “AI & Strategic Platforms Group,” which will be led by Kyle Vinansky, who has been promoted to Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Under Vinansky’s leadership, this group will focus on identifying, building, and scaling the next generation of revenue for Forbes. As the head of this group, Vinansky will give special focus to growth areas such as AI, social, and creators, and this will include on- and off-platform revenues and scaling our automated revenue businesses.

He will also oversee a new internal task force focused on building the brand on each platform, creating sustained audience growth, and identifying opportunities to monetize on each effectively. Prior to this, Vinansky served as SVP of Global Sales at Forbes, overseeing Forbes’ Global Sales Operations.

Phillips also promoted Leann Bonanno to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. In her new role, Bonanno will lead Forbes’ unified revenue and marketing strategy across Forbes’ most valuable audiences and customers. In her expanded role, Bonanno will oversee Sales, Marketing, and ForbesLive events, aligning go-to-market strategy, client solutions, and brand experiences. As a trusted and proven business leader, she will focus on deepening relationships with key audiences and partners, expanding revenue opportunities, and delivering fully integrated campaigns across all Forbes platforms.

By bringing Sales, Marketing, and Events under one strategic leader, Forbes is positioned to accelerate growth, sharpen its value proposition, and define Forbes’ next chapter of success. Bonanno previously held the position of SVP of ForbesLive and Marketing, overseeing Forbes’ Live Events business and marketing team. Additionally, Marissa Alterman was promoted to SVP of Global Sales.

“I’ve known Nina, Kyle, Leann and Marissa for decades and all four of them are bold, forward-thinking, resilient leaders,” said Sherry Phillips, CEO of Forbes. “I am confident in their ability to help lead core parts of our company that drive innovation, growth, partnerships and audience experiences as we continue to embrace transformation and adjust accordingly to the changes happening across our industry.”