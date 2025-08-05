Flutterwave CEO: Cross-Border Payments, Key Infrastructure for Africa’s Economic Growth

Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola has emphasized that seamless and interoperable cross-border payments are central to unlocking Africa’s next phases of economic growth.

Flutterwave provides multinational giants like Uber, notable payment service providers (PSPs), and African enterprises like Bamboo and Wakanow with a unified API that facilitates cross-border payments across the continent and beyond. This makes Flutterwave a leading force, addressing Africa’s critical payment challenge: the lack of interoperability between national payment infrastructures.

“Almost every African country has advanced local payment systems today, but they don’t talk to each other. Flutterwave solves that,” Agboola noted. “We help global companies scale in Africa, and we help Africans transact anywhere on the continent and beyond.”

Africa’s incredible growth potential is already getting the continent recognized worldwide as the next global economic frontier. According to the African Development Bank, for instance, 12 of the world’s 20 fastest‑growing economies by 2025 will be African, and average real GDP growth is projected to increase by 4.4% in 2026.

For Agboola, this reality means the demand for reliable, interoperable, and scalable payment solutions will continue to rise. Flutterwave is well-prepared to address this demand, positioning itself as “the premier platform for payments in Africa.” The company has expanded rapidly and doubled down on profitability through enterprise growth and diaspora remittance solutions.

Beyond commercial transactions, Flutterwave’s platform is enabling everyday payments for essential services, including healthcare and education. “We are building a systemically important platform for the continent. Our goal is to make payments easy, scalable, and accessible for every African,” the Flutterwave Founder & CEO concluded.