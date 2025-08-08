Datacentrix Unveils Newest Hub in KwaZulu-Natal

Datacentrix has officially opened its new office environment in Westville, Durban.

This relocation marks an upgraded, modernized workspace for the company, designed to drive greater convenience, efficiency, and collaboration, reinforcing its long-standing presence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Centrally located for improved accessibility, the new office will better serve Datacentrix’s KwaZulu-Natal clients and partners. Designed with both collaboration and comfort in mind, the space features modern client meeting areas, a relaxed chill room for informal discussions, and open-plan workstations with breakout zones that foster a more dynamic working environment.

“This move marks a bold step forward in how we work, connect, and grow together within the region,” says Deon van der Merwe, Branch Manager: KwaZulu-Natal at Datacentrix. “Datacentrix looks forward to making the most of this new workspace to boost collaboration, enhance productivity and, ultimately, deliver even greater value to our customers.”