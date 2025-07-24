SYSPRO Partners with Versori to Unlock AI-powered Enterprise Data Integrations

SYSPRO announced a strategic partnership with Versori , an innovative UK-based provider of AI-driven integration platforms.

This collaboration marks a major step in SYSPRO’s vision to become the most connected and agile ERP provider in the mid-market, enabling rapid deployment of integrations and unlocking scalable innovation across its customer and partner ecosystems.

Through Versori’s agentic integration platform, SYSPRO will launch an initial 25 pre-built, production-ready integrations over the next six months. These will span key vertical systems in logistics, eCommerce, CRM, HCM, and PLM. All integrations will be easily accessible via the new SYSPRO Connector Marketplace, offering customers a ‘plug-and-play’ experience with the ability to trial solutions before deployment. By removing the complexity and cost typically associated with ERP integrations, this strategic partnership gives SYSPRO customers the ability to streamline operations, reduce implementation timelines, and bring solutions to market faster.

In addition to accelerating SYSPRO’s connector library, the partnership brings dramatic efficiency to custom integrations. Leveraging Versori’s AI tooling, SYSPRO and its partners can now deliver bespoke integrations in days, not months. This not only increases time to value for customers but also positions SYSPRO as a leader in integration speed and flexibility within the ERP space.

“This partnership brings a powerful enhancement in capability to our customers and partners,” said Jaco Maritz, CEO of SYSPRO. “With Versori’s platform and AI expertise, we’re enabling rapid, scalable integrations that align with our vision for a cloud-first, AI-powered ERP. It will allow customers to innovate faster and our partners to drive greater value for their customers at high speed.”

The partnership strengthens SYSPRO’s strategic direction under Advent’s ownership, complementing its recent acquisitions of riteSOFT and NexSys. Together, these moves reinforce SYSPRO’s commitment to digital transformation, operational scale, value realization and market leadership through targeted innovation.

“We’ve built Versori to power the next generation of enterprise integrations,” said Sean Brown, CEO and Founder of Versori. “SYSPRO is the ideal partner: forward-thinking, globally scaled, and committed to unlocking value for customers through automation and connectivity. We’re excited to accelerate their journey toward an intelligent, integrated future.”

In closing, Leanne Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer of SYSPRO said” At SYSPRO, we’re relentlessly focused on helping our customers and partners unlock growth and agility. This partnership with Versori is a game-changer. It eliminates long-standing integration bottlenecks, opens new revenue opportunities, and drastically improves speed to market. It’s a bold step forward in delivering the connected, AI-powered enterprise our industry demands.”