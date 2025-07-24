Standard Bank Launches STEAM Hackathon in KwaZulu-Natal

Standard Bank Group Technology, in partnership with the Kuunda Disrupt Programme and Gordon Road Girls School, has launched the STEAM Coding challenge in KwaZulu-Natal.

This transformative initiative brings together 21 quintile level 4 and 5 primary schools and 126 learners for a dynamic, hands-on experience in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

This marks the second major STEAM partnership in the region and is part of Standard Bank Group Technology’s broader commitment to bridging the digital divide and nurturing future-ready talent in South Africa. In 2024, the program empowered 18 schools in KZN, showcasing the tangible impact of early exposure to technology and innovation.

The STEAM Hackathon is designed to ignite curiosity and creativity among learners from schools that lack access to IT labs, coding, or robotics education. Each participating school will receive a Raspberry Pi and Microbit kit, along with a dedicated technical mentor to guide students through monthly coding modules. These projects culminate in a STEAM graduation on 21 November 2025, where learners will present innovations that benefit their schools or communities.

“This initiative is about more than just coding,” says Sershni Govender, Head of Innovation (KUUNDA) at Standard Bank Group Technology. “It’s about unlocking potential, building confidence, and creating pathways for learners who might otherwise be excluded from the digital economy.”

South Africa faces a critical shortage of skilled professionals in technology. However, to sustain future technical growth, the country needs a deep and diverse pool of technical talent. The Kuunda STEAM initiative is a direct extension of this mission, targeting under-resourced schools to ensure that no learner is left behind.

The Kuunda Disrupt program has already seen success across Africa, with STEAM academies launched in Zambia, Botswana, Mpumalanga, and Eastern Cape. Past participants have gone on to win national competitions, introduce robotics as a subject, and secure sponsorships for further development.