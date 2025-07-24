Luno Launches Tokenized Blue-Chip Stocks in South Africa

Luno launches international tokenized stocks and ETFs, which will be available for investment in early August 2025.

Addressing challenges faced by investors in emerging markets, where multiple layers of fees, significant waiting times, and complex processes often limit traditional investment options. By offering tokenized stocks, Luno removes these barriers while maintaining security and regulatory compliance.

Through Luno, South Africans will have easy access to more than sixty of the world’s most valuable US-listed companies and indices, without needing to transfer funds offshore or wait for US trading hours. This first-of-its-kind offering in South Africa enables Luno customers to invest in the largest global equities like Apple, Alphabet, NVIDIA, and the S&P 500, using South African rands without the restrictions of US market trading hours.

“Until now, access to global financial markets has been locked behind red tape and legacy systems,” said Christo de Wit, country manager for South Africa at Luno. “With tokenized stocks, we’re offering South African investors easy access to global investments any time of the day or night.”

How tokenised stocks work

The tokenized assets are fully backed by real shares held in regulated custody through Luno’s integration with global partners, including Kraken’s xStocks and Backed Finance, ensuring trusted infrastructure for users.

Customers can buy Luno’s tokenized stocks directly in rand, without needing to convert foreign currency or pay foreign exchange fees. Instant settlement is also available, with no lock-in periods, meaning assets remain liquid. Additionally, investors can access tokenized fractional shares from as little as R20 in the world’s most valuable companies. Instead of paying almost R4,000 for an Apple share, for instance, you can buy just a portion, making global investing affordable for all South Africans.

Tokenized stocks represent digital versions of traditional shares, allowing investors to buy and sell portions of companies through blockchain technology.

“This represents a fundamental shift in how we think about investing,” explained de Wit. “We’re not just digitizing old processes—we’re reimagining what’s possible when you combine improved technology with investor needs.”