FNB Appoints New FNB Business Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

FNB is pleased to announce the appointment of Ghana Msibi as the new CEO for FNB Business, South Africa’s largest SME lender, serving over one million customers.

Born and raised in Soweto, Msibi holds an undergraduate qualification in Cost and Management Accounting, a postgraduate qualification in Risk and Compliance Management, and an MBA. With over 22 years of experience in financial services, Msibi has become admired for achieving great results through vision and execution excellence.

Msibi will be driving the FNB Business strategy that is focused on growth, as we accelerate our leadership position in this segment and increase market share in business banking with customer-focused products that keep South African businesses growing.

He leaves a series of significant achievements as WesBank CEO, a role he assumed in 2022. Since joining in 2015, he has occupied a number of positions and played an instrumental role in shaping WesBank’s strategy, contributing to the market-leading position it occupies today.

Msibi possesses a strong background in banking, channel management, insurance, risk and compliance, honed through various executive roles, as well as senior management roles across multiple organizations in his career.

Kellan says, “At FNB we place a premium on identifying and nurturing great leaders, and the appointment of Ghana as the new CEO for FNB Business is evidence of the importance of, and value gained from, our strong talent management and robust succession management. Our business segment plays a vital role in contributing to economic growth and job creation, particularly in developing the opportunities that exist in the township economy, and we’re excited to have someone with Msibi’s depth and breadth of knowledge and expertise to lead us forward as a bank of choice in this very important category.

“He has been an exceptional leader as CEO of WesBank, where he has achieved remarkable success and transformation of the vehicle asset finance and motor business. His deep understanding of our business, strategic acumen, and people-first leadership style have made him a tremendous asset to the broader organization,” adds Kellan.

Msibi will continue to look after the WesBank portfolio until a successor is appointed, to ensure a smooth transition and leadership continuity on strategic projects.