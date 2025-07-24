Comviva Appoints New President & Chief Operating Officer

Comviva today announced the appointment of Manish Agrawal as President and Chief Operating Officer.

This strategic leadership announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s Comviva 2.0 journey, aimed at accelerating market growth, deepening customer engagement, and scaling innovation in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. All product units will now report to Manish.

Manish will spearhead the transformation of Comviva’s product portfolio by integrating AI/Agentic and next-generation technologies while fostering stronger cross-functional synergy across product lines. He will also focus on enhancing organizational capabilities for business growth through superior customer experiences and value creation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manish to the Comviva family,” said Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva. “His deep industry expertise and transformative leadership will strengthen our ability to execute with agility, drive stronger cross-functional alignment, and propel our customer-centricity vision forward. I am confident that Manish’s appointment will be pivotal in translating our strategic goals into impactful outcomes for our clients globally.”

A seasoned techno-business leader, Manish brings over 30 years of cross-industry experience spanning telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI. Over the past two decades, he has played multiple leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, including business management, technology transformation, engineering, sales, consulting, turnkey outsourcing, mergers & acquisitions, and cybersecurity. Most recently, he served as Global Practice Head – Telecom at Tech Mahindra, where he was instrumental in repositioning the company’s telecom strategy, developing next-generation AI, SaaS and Data driven solutions, leading global presales for large transformation deals across the globe, and working closely with top-tier Telecom clients of Tech Mahindra to drive business outcome transformation.

Manish Agrawal said, “I am excited to join Comviva at a transformative point to deliver credible customer experiences through its “AI First and SaaS Ready” innovative software technology platforms and to deliver the best customer experiences for our global customers. I look forward to working with Comviva senior leadership to enable our hypergrowth, unlock new business transformation opportunities with the strength of our innovative technology platforms, and deliver the world’s best end customer experiences to our global clients.”