COLORFUL Launches ‘Inspired by The Rim of a Wheel’ Series Laptops

By Mamsi Nkosi
Rimbook Series Laptops
Colorful Technology Company Limited, a brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, unveils the Rimbook series—laptops designed to strike the perfect balance between mobility and performance.

Inspired by the rim of a wheel, the Rimbook symbolizes continuous motion and progress, embodying the spirit of moving forward with purpose and innovation.


The COLORFUL Rimbook integrates the latest technologies, redefining the capabilities of a modern notebook. Designed to support dynamic lifestyles, the Rimbook empowers every move—a device built to fuel your momentum, wherever your journey takes you.

Designed to be slim and lightweight, the Rimbook is the ideal companion for creators on the move. It features a high-speed USB-C port and an HDMI port, enabling seamless multi-monitor setups. With support for Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 GbE LAN, the Rimbook offers flexible, high-performance networking options for any environment.

Specifications

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL Rimbook L1 laptop (Intel i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) will launch with a suggested retail price. Currently available in the Philippines, and other regions will be coming soon.

