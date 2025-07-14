Check Point Appoints New VP of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA）

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the appointment of Diego Arrabal as Vice President for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA).

Based in Dubai, Arrabal will oversee operations across this fast-growing and strategically vital region, driving Check Point’s vision of prevention-first, AI-powered security to support customers and partners amid an evolving threat landscape.

“This region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with governments and enterprises embracing AI, hybrid cloud, and connected infrastructure at scale,” said Diego Arrabal, VP EEMEA at Check Point. “Our job is to ensure security is not a barrier but a business enabler. I’m honored to lead such a mission at a time when resilience, simplicity, and trust are more critical than ever.”

Arrabal brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing, multicultural teams in the cybersecurity and technology sectors. Most recently, he led VMware’s Networking and Security business across EMEA. His appointment reflects Check Point’s continued investment in leadership that combines regional insight with a global security perspective.

“Diego’s passion for customer success and his experience across complex markets make him the right leader to scale our impact in EEMEA,” said Sherif Seddik, President, International Sales at Check Point. “He understands the region’s diversity and urgency, and I am confident he will build strong, trust-based relationships with our customers, partners, and teams.”

This appointment underscores Check Point’s commitment to the EEMEA region amid escalating AI-driven threats, evolving regulations, and hybrid IT complexity.

Under Diego’s leadership, the company will advance its prevention-first strategy, delivering AI-powered security that simplifies operations and strengthens resilience. With its open garden ecosystem, built for seamless third-party integration, Check Point supports secure digital transformation at scale. As adoption of AI, cloud, and hyperconnectivity accelerates, the focus will remain on empowering partners, unifying architectures, and protecting the full hybrid mesh network.